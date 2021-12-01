Keith Urban tickets for next summer at Tahoe go on sale Dec. 10

STATELINE, Nev. — Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban has set up a world tour next summer that includes a stop at Lake Tahoe.

“The Speed of Now” world tour will cruise through Stateline on Sept. 1 at Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena. Three-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress will also be performing with Urban.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” said the country music star in a press release. “That’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us. After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” Urban added. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want — sing, dance, do whatever.”





What lies at the heart of Urban’s shows are the songs: Blue Ain’t Your Color, The Fighter, Somewhere In My Car, Wasted Time, Somebody Like You, Long Hot Summer, his latest single Wild Hearts, and his global smash One Too Many that featured with P!nk.

For information on where to get tickets go to APEConcerts.com and Ticketmaster.com .