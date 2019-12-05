Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Havey starring at The Improv; Newingham at Carson Club

Howie Nave (right) poses with Allan Havey.

Provided

I get a message recently from comedian Allan Havey who’s in New York shooting another episode of Showtime’s “Billions.”

With barely enough time to collect his thoughts, he’s headed west to do a week of standup at The Improv inside Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Havey’s schedule has pretty much non-stop these past 2 years.

His acting gigs have eclipsed his stand up gigs as he’s more an actor now than comedian, but never forgetting that comedy opened the doors.

In addition to his growing presence as a semi-regular on “Billions,” Havey’s acting credits are impressive. He’d probably argue, but I think things really took off for him after he appeared in the last two seasons of “Mad Men” on AMC. That was one of his favorite television series, to be on it must have been mind-blowing. It’s the same with the Coen brothers.

Havey’s been a huge fan of their work on the big screen so to actually have a part in one of their movies had to be surreal. Havey played the part of a Protestant clergyman in “Hail, Caesar!” and was very convincing and I’m sure his growing up as a strict Catholic gave him an edge.

He’s got a lot of television credits that include Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO, “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night With Conan O’Brien,” Comedy Central, NBC’s “The Office,” appearances on Ashton Kutcher’s reality-based television show, “Punk’d” along with scores of online shows too.

Movies include “Top Five” (written, directed and starring Chris Rock), “Hancock” starring Will Smith, “The Informant!” with Matt Damon, “Internal Affairs” with Richard Gere and Andy Garcia, “Checking Out” with Jeff Daniels, “Rounders” (again with Matt Damon), “Wild Things Part 2: The Glades” with Isaiah Washington and “Pilot.”

Whenever he’s available (which has been tough lately) Havey and I will talk all about entertainment on my morning radio show for a segment we call, “Howiewood & Haveywood.”

Havey doesn’t rest on his laurels and when it comes to the history of his work he’d much rather be talking about projects he’s currently involved in or ones coming up.

I didn’t know Havey was a theater major in college but it certainly has paid off.

His dream is to perform on Broadway making his professional life come full circle.

Comedy though, has been very good to Havey taking him to countries he’d never get an opportunity to visit otherwise. In fact he feels one of his most rewarding accomplishments as a comedian was performing overseas entertaining our troops in the Middle East. Again, Havey is up here through Dec. 8.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesday through Sundays at 9 p.m.. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Curtis Newingham headlines Carson Club

Headlining the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget this weekend is comedian Curtis Newingham.

There’s not a lot on the guy, but I sure enjoyed his YouTube videos.

He’s originally from Arizona and I’m guessing he did a lot of Gary Bynum gigs if he started working the Laffs Comedy Club circuit. Newingham now calls Sacramento home and has made Laughs Unlimited in Old Town his home club producing and hosting shows in that venue called Smile Out Loud showcasing a lot of good acts both locally and those touring nationally. Newingham is pretty solid and I like his observational bits. I’m not sure if his political rants have found their way into his act but judging by his tweets he’s definitely not a fan of the current administration.

I’ll have to see for myself.

Drive safely no matter where you’re going and allow extra time the weather has made the journey a little challenging lately.

Shows at the Carson Comedy club inside the Carson Nugget starts at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.