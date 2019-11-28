Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Joby Saad headlines at Carson Comedy Club

Howie Nave with Joby Saad (left).

Provided

After digesting your leftovers, try another main dish that’s low in calories and funny — comedian Joby Saad.

Not only is he good for your post Thanksgiving festivities, but Saad is also gluten free, non-GMO and free range.

Not too many comedians offer that kind of a healthy show, being good for your body and soul.

Saad grew up in Nashville, Tenn., reading the works of Harry Houdini and by the age of 12 was performing children’s magic shows most weekends.

Saad said, “Dad would build the props, and mom would give me props.”

His dad worked at WSM television building sets and his mother was the staff artist, assist art director at Opryland Theme park designing everything Opryland.

Saad started incorporating comedy when the magic wasn’t working as much as he hoped it would.

Plus the comedy came in handy as his defense mechanism from bullies at his high school.

Saad’s big break came when comedy writer Mike Price and Disney Star Jim Varney encouraged him to leave Nashville to pursue his dream of stand up.

There’s a great comedy club in Nashville called Zanies and the manager, Lenny Sisselman, gave Saad the opportunity to perform with the top comedians at the time, Tim Allen, Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, Rob Schneider and Paula Poundstone.

Concert promoter Steve Moore hired Saad to open for his concerts, Moore later became head of CMA Association.

Soon Saad was headlining all the top comedy clubs and was a regular guest on Nashville Networks Ralph Emery, Crook and Chase and many others.

His other break came on the west coast when George Shapiro of Shapiro/West Management (Jerry Seinfeld’s management) took notice of Saad’s talents at a performance at the Ice House in Pasadena, Calif.

“George made calls, and the next thing I know I’m auditioning for network sitcoms, said Saad.”

From that, Saad launched his own television series “Vidiots.”

Known for his expressive, rubbery face, Saad credits the physical stylings of physical Steve Martin, Jim Carrey and Tim Conway for being his influences.

So, if you’d like to get away from the family for a bit and find your funny or, better yet, bring your family and find something in common through laughter check out Joby Saad.

He’s well worth it.

Shows at the Carson Comedy club inside the Carson Nugget starts at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.