Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: New comedy outlet in SLT; Richmond at Carson Club

A new outlet for comedy is launching this week in South Lake Tahoe and it happens every Saturday night.

It’s called Riffs Comedy Club and it’s located where Vinyl’s is over at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Full disclosure: I was asked to help put this gig together working with both the folks from the Hard Rock and with Dean DiLullo, owner and GM of the Carson Nugget (home of the Carson Comedy Club) to bring comedy up here that is affordable, featuring some top notch acts.

I’ll be the host/emcee every Saturday night adding a distinctive Tahoe flair to the show. And, you never know who might drop in to do a guest set as word gets out.

Kicking it off we’ve got Hawaiian native Adam Stone who’s been a professional comedian for over 18 years.

Stone has a unique and very personal perspective being raised in our 50th state now living on the mainland.

Instantly likable and notably endearing, Stone always wins over the crowd pretty quickly and has always been well received in any setting and with every audience.

With an intent to truly embrace the moment and connect with people, he gets the audience laughing with his well-crafted material, physical comedy, improvisation and silly impressions all through an onstage persona that is endearing and likable.

I like to introduce him as “The Brother IZ of stand up, a pure joy, Hawaiian bred and now Reno based, the one, the only Adam Stone!”

He really is a good guy who endeavors to share an experience that is both memorable and repeatable. He’s pretty upbeat, and full of life.

His motto for life is pretty simple: “Have fun, give fun.”

Next week it’ll be Dave Mencarelli who cracks me up. So locals (and guests alike) I’d like to extend a personal invitation for you to come out and join us.

Given all that’s been going on both locally and nationally I believe a good laugh would help those needing an outlet and, if laughter truly is the best medicine, than consider this a way to prevent a pre-existing condition from ever happening in the first place.

Canadien Richmond coming to Carson Comedy Club

One of the youngest touring comedic headliners to come out of Canada back in 2004 was Adam Richmond and he’s headlining at the Carson Comedy Club this weekend.

He’s high energy and No, he’s not on anything either.

His thought provoking material and fearless stage presence has made him a popular act on the colleges and club circuit all around North America.

I always wondered when acts from Canada came down here to break into the American market if they referred to us as their basement?

Richmond calls Los Angeles home and has already been seen on NBC’s “Last Call” with Carson Daly, was showcased on a recent season of “Last Comic Standing” and can be heard regularly on XM radio.

Richmond has a recurring role on Disney XD’s Tron: Uprising and produces one of the most popular monthly shows in LA called “Richmond’s House Of Comedy” at the Hollywood Improv. While also doing regular audience warm-up work for “The Best Damn Sports Show Period” and the TV Guide channel, Richmond has expanded his comedy horizon performing for USO tours entertaining American troops in Japan, Korea and Guam.

He’s also done the southern hemisphere gigs performing in South Africa and Australia where he recently performed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

I think this might be Richmond’s first time up here in northern Nevada, so if you can head on over to see him, he sounds like a good break from the holiday hustle and bustle.

Shows at the Carson Comedy club inside the Carson Nugget starts at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.