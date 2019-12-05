Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Brooks’ Spiced Chai Tea

Brooks' Spiced Chai Tea is this week's Drink of the Week.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

If you were to run down the stairs on Christmas morning and open up a present that turned out to be a puppy, then you pretty much know how this drink rolls. It’s a little sweet, fluffy like the only cloud on a bluebird day, and you just want to sit and cuddle with it.

If you’re a cat person, I got nothing for you – sorry.

If you can’t already tell, this is a warm cocktail. Paired with our recent snow showers, you’ve got a drinking buddy that’s about as après as it gets.

Grey Goose vanilla vodka, Bailey’s Irish cream, hot chai tea, a house-made whipped cream, and garnished with star anise and a cinnamon sugar rim, this cocktail warms the soul going down.

It’s initially creamy on the lips, and then the party gets started with the Bailey’s and chai. If you’ve never dove into the world of chai flavor, it’s like all those Christmas flavors (think cloves, cinnamon, cardamom) with like a hint of hippie. Yes, hippie. If you’ve tasted it, you have to be picking up what I’m putting down.

If that scares you, don’t let it. The chai here isn’t overly chai-y. It would be a nice foray into the flavor if you’re looking to explore. If you love chai, then you’ll absolutely love this drink – plain and simple.

The cinnamon and sugar rim takes me back to my childhood where buttering up white toast and sprinkling those two over the top made for a breakfast of champions – at least I thought so. Still do, now that I think about it.

If you go in treating this like that cinnamon and sugar toast, it may just feel like an old friend. And this time of year, that’s a great feeling to have.

Brooks’ Bar and Deck is located at the Edgewood Tahoe clubhouse at 100 Lake Parkway in Stateline, NV.

Find them online at edgewoodtahoe.com (under the dine/imbibe tab) or by calling 775-588-6183.