Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Ten Crows’ The Dude Does Tahoe

Ten Crow's The Dude Does Tahoe

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

If you can read between the pine needles, this week’s drink is cleverly named for its take on the White Russian. If Walter, Donny and the Dude lived here in Tahoe, you just might walk into Ten Crows and catch Sam Elliott sitting on a barstool having a conversation with Jeff Bridges over this tasty beverage.

If you haven’t seen “The Big Lebowski,” then none of the above makes sense. Rather than indulge you in the details, just trust me and watch the movie. It’ll all come together.

The ingredients of this crafty word play are minimal, yet sophisticated: Mr. Black cold brew coffee liqueur, Buffalo Trace bourbon cream and Tito’s vodka. That’s it. But what a tasty “it” it is.

You really get those creamy coffee notes when taking in all the smells, which makes this the perfect companion to these cold winter months – not to mention a little caffeine kick if you need an après boost.

All the ingredients give it an almost chocolate-y taste up front, but it quickly gives way to the bourbon, which then turns all the attention back into the chocolate. And since there’s not even chocolate in the drink, it makes it even more puzzling. The way the flavors keep building off each other, it could very well be considered sorcery.

It’s like starting off with a small Lego block and by the end of the building you’re hanging with Emmet Brickowski singing “Everything is Awesome.” The journey getting there is the fun part, though.

If you’re looking for a beverage that checks all the boxes, this cocktail abides.

Why am I suddenly in the mood for bowling?

Ten Crows BBQ is located at 4011 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe and serving up happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information visit them online at 10crows.com or by phone at 530-539-4064.