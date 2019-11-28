Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: The Naked Fish’s Tokimonsta

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

By name alone, this week’s drink sounds like it could be a formidable foe against Godzilla.

Like the fictional kaiju’s size, this drink is huge on flavor.

Suntory Toki whiskey, muddled mint and fresh ginger, blood orange, lemon, and agave are the big reasons why.

A ginger sugar rim and edible flower round out the cocktail’s appearance.

You definitely get the hints of whiskey at first smell, but the fruit-forward notes of the blood orange and lemon overshadow it.

And much like the smell, the same flavors carry through to the taste.

The Suntory whiskey adds hints of citrus and spice, making this drink very similar to an old fashioned – but more like a second cousin, twice removed.

It’s sweet up front and a little peppery at the end with a middle that’s sophisticated and well balanced.

And while this cocktail probably doesn’t give you as much whiskey as it’s old fashioned cousin, there’s just enough smokiness there to remind you who’s driving the bus in this glass of goodness.

Toki means “time” in Japanese, which is quite fitting for this drink because I think it’s time for another.

Or at the very least, time to brush up on my Godzilla memes.

The Naked Fish is located at 3940 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

They’re open from 5 p.m. to close Monday – Friday and 12 p.m. to close Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, contact The Naked Fish online at thenakedfish.com or by calling 530-541-3474.