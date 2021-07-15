Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival back at Sand Harbor
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival is back at Sand Harbor State Park starting Saturday, July 17 through Aug. 22.
Enjoy the complete works of William Shakespeare (Abridged): A Riotously Irreverent Romp by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. The production is directed by Charles Fee, and will begin each night at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $20-$99, with the option for gallery viewing or table viewing available.
Additionally, the event will have a showcase series featuring different performances and music groups.
The first will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, featuring the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra with their ‘A Tribute to Ella.’ Single tickets range from $65-$175, and tables of two or four range from $350-$700.
For more information and to purchase your ticket, visit their website at laketaheoshakespeare.com.
