Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival begins

Hear ye, hear ye! Incline Village's Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival officially begins Friday, July 6, and the fun continues through Saturday, Sept. 8.

Throughout the two-month engagement, Sand Harbor's Warren Edward Trepp Stage hosts multiple plays, performances from Reno Jazz Orchestra, a Neil Diamond tribute and more.

This year's headlining productions include Shakespeare's "Macbeth" and the Off-Broadway hit "Beehive: The '60's Musical."

"In a maelstrom of politics and magic, Shakespeare's towering tragedy melds unforgettable characters and incomparable language in a fascinating drama of corruption and heroism. We invited you to join us for an eerie evening of dazzling darkness, where specters and riddles foretell the futures of kings. But beware: 'something wicked this way comes,'" states the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival website.

The beauty of the festival lies in the diversity of productions: Patrons who attend "Beehive" are in for a different experience entirely.

"An exuberant jukebox celebration of the women musicians who made the '60s truly memorable, Beehive transports audiences on a nostalgic musical journey back in time. Featuring 40 classic chart-toppers (and Aqua Net-glistening coiffures, of course), this groovy retro-revue highlights hits that range from the Supremes' memorable melodies to Janis Joplin's heart-rending rasp to Aretha Franklin's soul and more," continues the site.

Regardless of the show you attend (because the festival lasts two months, you might be able to see them all), it's sure to be a night to remember.

"The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival at Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park remains a fun, casual evening on the beach, but under the stewardship of the Board of Directors and Festival management, it has also become one of the outstanding outdoor cultural events in the United States," states the site.

"Beehive: The '60's Musical" begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets for the performance range from $15-$94 and are available online at http://www.laketahoeshakespeare.com. Visit the site for pricing and information on other productions.

Warren Edward Trepp Stage is located at 2005 Nevada Route 28.