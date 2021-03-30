Listen: Eagle population soars; Vaccine passes and more on Tahoe Talk

From around the globe to out your backdoor, here are the topics to keep you relevant and up-to-date.

NATIONAL NEWS:

– White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that they will look to the private sector to take the lead on verification of COVID-19 vaccines, or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. Starting Friday, New Yorkers will be able to pull up a code on their cellphone or a printout to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus that causes it.

The first-in-the-nation certification, called the Excelsior Pass, will be useful first at large-scale venues like Madison Square Garden, but next week it will be accepted at dozens of event, arts and entertainment venues statewide. It already lets people increase the size of a wedding party, or other catered event.

– Over one-third of adults (about 95 million people) have received at least one shot, according to the CDC. Almost 53 million are fully vaccinated. And within three weeks, President Biden says, 90% of adults will be eligible to receive the vaccine within five miles of their home. Yesterday, the CDC also reported that the first “real world” study of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed 90% efficacy and that they help prevent asymptomatic infections.

– Microsoft, Facebook, Uber Plan To Reopen Offices. May is the target date for FB and Uber/Microsoft began yesterday. This is likely a key indicator at what other companies will model their structure after as we saw during the closures a year ago.

– California’s Water Conservation Project To See Reduced Allocations Due To Below-Average Winter. The project supplies water to 29 contractors who provide water for 27-million Californians and 750,00-acres of farmland. The state Department of Water Resources announced that it would only deliver 5% of the requested allocations following the below-average precipitation across the state. That number is down from the original 10% they promised in December.

– Uplifting science: America’s bald eagle population has quadrupled since 2009, thanks to conservation efforts. The birds — which can have a 7.5-foot wingspan and can dive at up to 99 mph — are now 300k-plus strong.

LOCAL NEWS:

– Early last week Vail (Heavenly, NStar, Kirkwood) announced that they were slashing season pass prices by 20% across the board. You can get a Tahoe local pass for under $500 – Also, – Mammoth officially announces they stay open until at least Memorial Day. Spring skiing in the Eastern Sierra is tailor-made for the realities of COVID: Shorter/ non-existent lift lines, More availability – no sold-out dates, Discounts on lodging and F&B and warmer temps! Especially important with lodges closed

2021-22 Ikon Pass holders (including those who deferred their 20-21 passes) can also use them this year at Mammoth, starting April 12

– The Truckee fire district is considering a wildfire prevention measure that would crease a dedicated local source of funding. Additional resources are needed to help clear fire hazards and help with emergencies and I’d have to imagine you’ll see more and more of these types of things as we continue to see larger and more destructive fires

– It’s not unusual for a Californian to say to hell with the state, I’m moving to Nevada where taxes aren’t out of control – but, when that person is the front man for an iconic band like Kiss, well that’s a different story – The place he bought sits on 4 acres in Incline – most Tahoe properties don’t come with a large amount of land but regardless, maybe we’ll see him with his guitar in the corner of Glasses Wine Bar one night

– Speaking of new residents, we did have a story over the weekend that talked about all the new residents and helping them to understand what it means to coexist with wildlife – a lot of the people that have moved here over the course of the pandemic have been calling local wildlife organizations to remove animals such as bears for simply walking through their yard

– On an event note – the annual elegant evening held by the Tahoe Sierra Soroptimist group on April 23 – this will be the 32nd annual – will be virtual again this year, but there are some killer auction items every year at this – you’ll get some music from local artists and all money raised benefits education and service opportunities for women and youth in the south shore community