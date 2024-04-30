LISTEN: Tahoe TAP 2024 Summer Events Preview

Join hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway on the Tahoe TAP as we gear up for an epic summer at the lake in 2024!

From pulse-pounding concerts to mouthwatering food festivals and unforgettable family outings, we’ve got you covered with the inside scoop on all the hottest events around Lake Tahoe. Tune in as we dish out expert tips, share personal experiences, and highlight must-see attractions to make your summer in Tahoe truly unforgettable. Whether you’re a seasoned local or a first-time visitor, the Tahoe TAP is your ultimate guide to making the most of the summer season in one of the most breathtaking destinations on Earth.

So grab your sunscreen, pack a picnic, and let’s tap into the summer vibes together!