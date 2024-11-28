LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Andy Chapman
Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP! Your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, are here with another episode packed full of Things, Adventure, and People — all centered around our beloved Lake Tahoe.
We kick things off with a quick roundup of the latest Tahoe region news, keeping it local as always. Then, we dive into an engaging conversation with this week’s guest, Andy Chapman, President/CEO of Travel North Tahoe Nevada (TNTNV).
Andy has called Tahoe home for nearly 30 years and brings over 25 years of experience in the tourism industry. As a key player in regional stewardship and visitor management, he serves on multiple boards, including the Tahoe Transportation District, Lake Tahoe Stewardship Council, Reno Sparks Visitor and Convention Bureau and Washoe Tahoe Housing Partnership.
Beyond his professional contributions, Andy is a true Tahoe enthusiast — whether he’s skiing, hiking, disc golfing, or exploring the lake itself. Listen in as we explore Andy’s journey, the work of TNTNV, and his passion for keeping Tahoe a world-class destination while protecting its natural beauty.
