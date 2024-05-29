LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Anthony Porter

In their latest episode, the dynamic hosts of Tahoe TAP, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, are back with another compelling installment focused on the local gems of the Tahoe region. This week, they shine the spotlight on Anthony Porter, the Communications Director of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association (TRTA), offering listeners a deep dive into the work and passion behind one of the most scenic trail systems in the world.

The Tahoe Rim Trail (TRT) is a testament to natural beauty and recreational opportunity, spanning 174 miles of single-track trail. It’s open to hikers, equestrians, and mountain bikers, making it a cherished landmark for outdoor enthusiasts. The TRTA is dedicated to maintaining and enhancing this iconic trail, fostering stewardship, and ensuring public access to the stunning landscapes of the Lake Tahoe region.

Anthony Porter’s journey to his current role is as inspiring as the trail itself. Originally an avid hiker and climber, Anthony’s love for adventure in nature fueled his desire to inspire others. His travels to 22 countries as a biogeography enthusiast reflect his deep interest in how animal adaptations vary by geography. This global perspective enhances his approach to conservation and environmental education.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Anthony is a multifaceted outdoor enthusiast. He enjoys backpacking, rock climbing, and archery, and he even competes annually on the TV show American Ninja Warrior, where he has earned the title of a two-time National Finalist known as the “Archery Ninja.” His athleticism and dedication to outdoor sports underscore his commitment to living an adventurous and eco-conscious lifestyle.

In addition to his role at TRTA, Anthony dedicates his free time to supporting eco non-profits by amplifying their messages through podcasts, educational apps, and videos. His efforts to raise public awareness and excitement for the Tahoe Rim Trail are a testament to his passion for connecting people with nature.

Listeners of Tahoe TAP will gain insight into Anthony’s work and the vital role of the TRTA in preserving the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe. His enthusiasm for engaging with the community and promoting the wonders of the Tahoe Rim Trail shines through, promising an engaging and informative episode for all who tune in.

Join Mike Peron and Rob Galloway on this adventure as they explore the life and work of Anthony Porter, a true champion of environmental stewardship and outdoor adventure.