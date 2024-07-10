LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Drew Bray

This week’s episode kicks off with a quick roundup of the top news from the Tahoe area, keeping it local and relevant for listeners. But the highlight of the show is an in-depth interview with Drew Bray, the Executive Director of the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) .

TAMBA, a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization founded in 1988, is dedicated to building, maintaining, and advocating for multi-use trails in Tahoe. The organization also focuses on educating all trail users and hosting fun community events. TAMBA’s efforts ensure the maintenance of over 100 miles of trails each year, making it a cornerstone of the local outdoor community.

Drew Bray joined TAMBA as Executive Director in 2021, bringing with him a wealth of experience from a 30-year career in the ski industry. His impressive resume includes six years on the Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Committee and serving as the Ski Industry Representative on the California Air Resources Board. Bray’s passion for mountain biking began in the early 1990s, riding in Nevada’s Pine Nut Mountains and Australia’s Snowy Mountains, where he competed in the Australian Mountain Bike Nationals in 1991. Throughout his career, he has built courses, hosted mountain biking events, and continues to race and ride with friends and family.

In addition to his role at TAMBA, Bray is the Head Coach for the Alta Alpina NICA youth mountain bike team, where he leads the next generation of trail enthusiasts.

Tune in to this week’s episode of Tahoe TAP to hear more about Drew Bray’s journey, TAMBA’s ongoing projects, and the exciting future of mountain biking in the Tahoe region.