LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Steve Young

On the latest episode of Tahoe TAP, hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway are back to deliver another engaging podcast with a unique blend of local news and celebrity interviews.

Peron and Galloway kick off the episode with a quick roundup of the top news stories from around the Tahoe area, ensuring their audience stays informed about the latest happenings in the community. This segment is a staple of the show, providing valuable insights and updates to Tahoe residents and fans alike.

The highlight of this episode, however, is an exclusive interview with Steve Young, the legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback. Young, a Hall of Fame inductee and long-time contestant at the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament, joins the hosts for an in-depth conversation about his storied career and personal experiences.

Young’s accolades are impressive: a 15-season NFL career, two MVP awards (1992 and 1994), a triumphant Super Bowl XXIX victory where he was named MVP after throwing a record six touchdowns, seven Pro Bowl selections, and an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Known for his dual-threat capabilities and as one of football’s most famous left-handed quarterbacks, Young’s legacy in the sport is monumental.

Listeners can expect a captivating discussion that delves into Young’s Tahoe traditions, his passions for girl’s flag football, and his participation in the celebrity golf tournament. The episode promises to offer a mix of nostalgia, inspiration, and a deeper understanding of one of football’s greatest players.



Enjoy!