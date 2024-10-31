LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Tahoe Knight Monsters

STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe’s newest sports sensation, the Tahoe Knight Monsters , made a spectacular debut over the weekend, drawing a sold-out crowd of 4,025 fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center each of their first two games. This minor league hockey team, part of the ECHL , has quickly captured the enthusiasm of local residents and visitors alike.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters bring a unique blend of local flavor and established hockey prestige, with a name and mascot inspired by the mythical “Tahoe Tessie” and a nod to the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights . Led by Vice President Anthony Benge, the team aims to bring a fresh, spirited approach to minor league hockey in the region. The Tahoe Knight Monsters are co-owned by former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, along with David Hodges of Hodges Management Group, and they are managed by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment.

With 33 home games remaining for the 2024-2025 season, the team is set to entertain fans with numerous opportunities to experience the action. For those looking to catch the excitement firsthand, the team will host three home games this week, including a special Halloween matchup this Thursday and additional games through the weekend.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters have arrived as more than just a team – they’re an exciting new chapter for Tahoe’s sports scene, poised to become a local favorite and bring even more vibrancy to Stateline’s growing community.