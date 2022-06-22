Live at Lakeview kicks off season Thursday

Live at Lakeview returns Thursday, June 23, at Lakeview Commons.

Provided/On Course Events

SOTUH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a two-year hiatus, Live at Lakeview returns starting Thursday, June 23.

Live at Lakeview is a free summer series of concerts taking place right on the beach at Lakeview Commons in South Lake Tahoe. Lively music, delicious food, beautiful art and breathtaking views are all waiting for you every Thursday night (June 23 – Aug. 25).

Parking is limited so biking, walking, and carpooling are highly encouraged as alternate methods of transportation. Additional parking can be found at 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard, just a short walk from the venue.

On Course Events is based out of South Lake Tahoe and the host of this production. They have specialized in event design, operations, marketing,

stage design, competition coordination, logistics, and staffing for over 15 years.

“Our entire community is bursting with excitement for this weekly event to return to Lakeview Commons and so is our team,” said Leslie Schultz, of On Course Events. “We’re excited to share the lineup for the upcoming season of Live at Lakeview and overwhelmed with gratitude for all the new sponsors jumping on board to make this summer possible.”

Summer schedule

June 23 — Diggin Dirt w/ The Connor Party (funk /soul)

June 30 — The Sextones w/ In The Works (blues/rock)

July 7 — MuleSkinner Stomp w/ The Johnson Party (bluegrass)

July 14 — The Residents Full Band and Acoustic with Special Guests (Americana rock)

July 21 — Island of Black & White w/ Local Anthology (reggae)

July 28 — Ideateam w/ Lorin Rowan and Ken Emerson (funk/soul)

Aug. 4 — Dennis Johnson & The Revelators w/ Luke & Kaylee (blues/rock

Aug. 11 — Jimbo Scott String Band w/ Grover Anderson (soulful Americana)

Aug. 18 — Boot Juice w/ Preacher’s Pickers (river rock/mountain blues)

Aug. 25 — Tahoe Tribe w/ Lavish Grey Allstars & Taking Root (reggae/rock)

For details on the full summer lineup or to get involved as a vendor or volunteer connect with @LiveatLakeviewCommons on Facebook and Instagram or visit LiveatLakeview.com .