Truckee-based Sam Ravenna performs at Crystal Bay Casino on Lake Tahoe North Shore

Truckee-based musician Sam Ravenna brings the groove back to North Shore with a gig at Crystal Bay Casino on Friday, March 30. The musician, who will perform alongside the three additional members of his band, is known for his expertise in soul, funk and reggae.

Ravenna's self-titled debut album dropped in June 2017. A collection of R&B and soul music, "Sam Ravenna" saw the artist collaborate with fellow musicians to make the work come together.

"Blending ingredients of electro funk, hip-hop and classic and modern soul, Ravenna pulls together an all-star band consisting of players from some of the best touring acts in the country.

"Members of Turkuaz, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Pretty Lights live band and more lend their hand to Sam Ravenna's songs, complimenting his intricate arrangements and uncompromising electric sound," states Ravenna's online biography.

The Tahoe-raised musician graduated from Berklee College of Music and began working with artists including Cas Haley, Tubby Love and fellow North Shore-based artist Peter Joseph Burtt and the Kingtide.

"[Ravenna's] own projects, the funk powerhouse Rapplesauce and the reggae-dub project Samily Man, have received critical acclaim. All of these accomplishments culminate in Sam Ravenna's high-energy and intimate musical experience he'll be taking on the road this year to support his new record," continues the bio.

Recommended Stories For You

His Crystal Bay show begins at 10 p.m. and is free to attend. Guests must be at least 21 years of age.

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28, and additional information is available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.