Local band Peter Joseph Burtt and The King Tide headline Crystal Bay Casino

Singer-songwriter Peter Joseph Burtt grew up playing the drums — and now, years down the road, the lifelong musician pulls inspiration from his time spent living in Africa and studying with the continent's master performers.

"He was completing a master of arts degree in San Francisco in creative writing and African drum and folklore when he began looking to cultures that maintain oral histories for connections between rhythm, music and the spoken word.

"Upon learning of the melodious music of the Mbira and the corresponding poetry of the Shona people he traveled first to Zimbabwe, then Ghana and the Gambia, staying long in each place, living and moving within the society of the traditional musician while expanding his own musical vision," states Burtt's online biography.

Along with his band The King Tide, Burtt — a Kings Beach resident — takes the stage at North Shore's Crystal Bay Casino for a hometown gig on Friday, Dec. 1.

The group has notched two full-length releases: 2013's "Bone to Stone" and 2016's "Mermaid's Curse." The latter is a 10-track album known for the stand-out "Portrait of Marilyn."

Burtt and The King Tide perform at 11 p.m., and the show (held in the Red Room) is free to attend for guests at least 21 years of age.

Learn more about the venue and concert at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com. Additional information about Burtt and his band is found on Facebook (@peterjosephburtt) and at http://www.peterjosephburtt.com.

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28.

— Lake Tahoe Action