Local producer to release album featuring prominent reggae artists

Tahoe record producer Ramone Richards, also known as DJ Ramone, is releasing a compilation, Road Tripp, on his independent record label Ambassador Musik on April 16 with a pre-release on Saturday, March 20.

Richards, who resides in Incline Village, grew up in Jamaica where he was exposed to Jamacian music and the power behind it.

Richards moved to Incline in 2007 with a passion to keep sharing the magic of island music.

For 10 years, he has been promoting and working as a DJ while also pursuing his dream as a music producer.

Years prior, Richards began the journey on one of his biggest projects which he describes is more a psychedelic musical experience.

J Sarge from One Wise Studio helped co-produce this album that brings prominent reggae artists together in efforts to create a positive, psychedelic “road trip” for listeners.

The album cover which was designed by an artist from Italy shows bright, vibrant colors to lift people’s mood.

Road Tripp album cover. It EP is to be released April 16.

Provided

This track features five accomplished reggae and roots artists from both Jamaica and California, including Perfect Giddimani, Fanton Mojah, Lutan Fyah, Iba Mahr — who Richards relates to as a young Bob Marley — Robbie Rule and Winstrong.

Richards says that once guidelines permit, there will be live performances of the track after it’s full release.

As it did with almost everyone, the pandemic managed to affect Richard’s career as promotion and DJ work was suffered during the shutdown.

“We are still pushing forward,” he said. “The positivity of music never dies.”

DJ Ramone Richards.

Provided

Richards said that instead of getting down from the loss of the work, he changed his attitude and looked at it as an opportunity to refocus his energy and passion towards producing music.

“People can always reach the music,” he said. “If you’re not passionate, it’s not going to work. Find a way to make sure that whatever you are doing, you are going above and beyond.”

Richards says he is excited to share his passion with the world.

The Road Tripp tracklist includes:

1.Iba Mahr -World in Problem

2. Perfect Giddimani – Road Tripp

3. Fanton Mojah – Everyday 9 to 5

4. Lutan Fyah – Blessed

5.Winstrong – The One

6. Robbie Rule – Safe Again

The pre-release is set for Saturday. The Road Tripp EP from Ambassador Musik is planned to be released online April 16.

For more information visit Ambassador Musik on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ambassador_musik . To order Road Tripp EP on iTunes and other digital retailers visit: https://smarturl.it .