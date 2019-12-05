Mat Kearney comes to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Mat Kearney will play at Harrah's Lake Tahoe on Saturday.

Provided

Mat Kearney will be bringing his mixture of modern and classic sound to Stateline at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7.

With a career beginning in the small town in the Pacific Northwest, Kearney is now a platinum selling artist.

Kearney’s musical journey started by strumming on an acoustic guitar and landed him as a genre bending, popular artist.

While his music seems similar to “Jack Johnson” sounds, his latest releases incorporates electronic dance music drops and several different collaborations with DJ’s.

His lyrics evolved from a rising musician singing about young love to mature lyrics written from inspiration from his first child.

Kearney prides himself as a classic songwriter who can explore new genres and styles.

His major-label debut in 2006, Nothing Left to Lose, mixed pop with dark hip-hop which categorized Kearney into genres with musicians like Ed Sheeran and Twenty One Pilots.

His latest and fifth album CRAZYTALK, mixes deep house, African samples, electronics and tropical sounds.

This album is a juxtaposition of a traditional genres. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and prices range from $36-118.