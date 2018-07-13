Melissa Etheridge rocks South Shore’s MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

Melissa Etheridge is coming to town.

On Friday, July 20, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa welcomes the rock artist to its Showroom for an evening you won't want to miss.

"Melissa Etheridge is one of rock music's great female icons. Her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album was certified double platinum. Etheridge's popularity built around such memorable songs as 'Bring Me Some Water,' 'No Souvenirs' and 'Ain't It Heavy' for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal," states the musician's online biography.

Aside from the Grammy win, Etheridge also claimed Best Original Song at the 2007 Academy Awards for "I Need to Wake Up" (from the documentary "An Inconvenient Truth"). The rock artist specializes in a variety of subgenres: roots, folk, blues and country are among Etheridge's strong suits. She made her Broadway debut in 2011 as St. Jimmy in Green Day's "American Idiot," and later that year received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Etheridge released her latest album, "Memphis Rock and Soul," in 2016. Recorded in Memphis, it comes two years after the critically acclaimed "This Is M.E." and roughly four months after the single "Pulse," a reaction to the mass shootings in Orlando in June 2016.

"We want to try to make sense. We want to try to heal. We want to bring some meaning, some purpose. We also want to put it down forever in history. That's how I'm coping," Etheridge said.

She performs at 8 p.m. in the MontBleu Showroom. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $65-$85. Check out http://www.montbleuresort.com to purchase tickets and learn more.

— Lake Tahoe Action