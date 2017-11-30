Melvin Seals & JGB jam at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

If you go …

At the same time Jonny Lang headlines MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa's showroom, jam band Melvin Seals & JGB will rock the venue's Blu Nightclub.

"In 1980 Melvin Seals joined the Jerry Garcia Band and remained a member until Jerry Garcia's untimely death in 1995. After Garcia's death, Seals took charge. Under his leadership, the slightly renamed 'Melvin Seals and JGB' pays tribute to Garcia by performing his songs and remaining faithful to his style," states the group's Facebook biography.

Known for long-established careers and unique performances, the band consists of vocalists Shirley Starks and Cheryl Rucker, organist Melvin Seals, drummer Pete Lavezzoli, guitarist Zach Nugent and bassist John-Paul McLean.

"Melvin and JGB brings an intuitive, expressive style, soul, spontaneity and remarkable chops to the table.

"With acoustic and electric ingredients and unique combinations of [Nugent's] guitar and vocals, [Lavezzoli's] hearty drums, and, of course, a heapin' helpin' of the wizard's magic on Hammond B-3 Organ and keyboards along with backing vocals, the result is a most satisfying blend of natural organic grooves that challenges genre boundaries," continues the bio.

Don't miss your chance to see this iconic group on Tahoe's South Shore this Saturday, Dec. 2.

The performance begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are available in advance for $25 or on the day of the show for $30. Learn more online at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

Additional information about Melvin Seals & JGB can be found on Facebook (@MelvinSealsandJGB) or at http://www.melvinsealsandjgb.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action