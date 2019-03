Miranda Lambert added to lineup for 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

The 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series has added another country music star to its lineup.

Miranda Lambert is set to perform on South Shore July 18, according to a Monday morning tweet from Harveys Lake Tahoe. Ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6.

Lambert is a decorated country music star.

Along with winning numerous Grammy awards, she won Female Vocalist of the Year at the¬†Academy of Country Music Awards in 2018 for the ninth consecutive year, according to a report by Forbes. He wins in 2018 made her the most-awarded musician in the academy’s history.

Lambert is the latest act added to the summer concert series. Others include: Dave Matthews Band; Luke Bryan; Pentatonix; Steve Miller Band; and Tim McGraw.