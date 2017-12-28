Hotel Garuda electrifies MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

If you go …

In the theme of SnowGlobe Music Festival's electronic New Year's Eve celebration, DJ duo Hotel Garuda continues the trend with a dance-focused gig at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Friday, Dec. 29.

"Hotel Garuda, composed of DJ/producer duo Manila Killa & Candleweather, have epitomized the DIY culture of modern dance music," states a press release.

Just how has the pair done this?

"Scaling the online tastemaker world with an array of remixes and remakes, their versatile sound has continued to beckon attention far beyond the music forums," continues the release.

And this talent has led Hotel Garuda to be noticed by some of the genre's most prominent acts.

"Since their inception of the project they have been solicited for official remixes from the likes of Lorde, Lana Del Ray, Kaskade, Galantis, BANKS and more. They've also gone on to play significant festivals Coachella, HARD Summer, Shambhala, EDC Las Vegas, Miami Music Week and SnowGlobe," concludes the release.

Prior to the duo's Friday night gig at MontBleu, Manila Killa takes the SnowGlobe Music Festival stage earlier that day.

Tickets for Hotel Garuda's Stateline performance cost $30, and are available online at http://www.montbleuresort.com (along with additional information).

The show, open to guests at least 21 years old, begins at 11 p.m. MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is found at 55 U.S. 50.

— Lake Tahoe Action