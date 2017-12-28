Mickey Avalon visits Whiskey Dick’s Saloon alongside Ekoh & The Guestlist

Mickey Avalon's music career didn't start off too strongly. Addled by drug addiction and family loss, he entered a sober living facility to set himself straight — and it was there that his music began gaining recognition.

Avalon befriended Dirt Nasty around the same time, and the record producer began passing out the musician's demos. Shortly after, Avalon was signed to Interscope Records.

"Through Interscope, Avalon released his now classic self-titled debut album, which showcased his unique rhyming style and indulgent lyrics. Inspired by his experiences on the streets with drugs and prostitution, the raw honesty of his songs immediately resonated with audiences," states a press release from Late-Nite Productions.

Avalon became a prominent force in the Los Angeles nightclub scene and continuously sold out clubs throughout California.

"Mickey's contagious demeanor and unique writing style has made him a hot commodity in the music industry as hip-hop artist Young Jeezy and producer Jermaine Dupri jumped at the chance to collaborate with him for a Boost Mobile commercial," continues the release.

But Avalon has also worked alongside Happy Mondays and Unwritten Law — together the musicians co-wrote "Shoulda Known Better."

Avalon's songs also have been featured in television shows such as "Hung" and "American Dad," along with spots in multiple video games.

The rapper headlines Whiskey Dick's Saloon on Friday, Dec. 29.

The gig (which also features performances from Ekoh and The Guestlist) begins at 9 p.m. and is open to guests at least 21 years of age.

Tickets are available for $25 on the day of the show. Learn more online at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.

— Lake Tahoe Action