Multi-genre group Ozomatli headlines Crystal Bay Casino

Latin-funk group Ozomatli is celebrating its 22nd year together, and commemorating the time by means of a national tour. On Friday, Dec. 29, the band takes the stage at North Shore's Crystal Bay Casino.

"Hailing from Los Angeles, the group found a way to represent the city's eclectic culture through music that appeals to the local community and the world beyond.

"Ozomatli's success is exemplified in an impressive variety of genres from classic to modern Latino, urban, hip-hop and other world styles," states the group's Facebook biography.

Now 22 years down the road, the substance behind Ozomatli's music remains the same: captivating audiences in stand-out live shows.

"They continue to harness their musical instincts by conceiving new concepts and forging new sounds that keep fans on their toes and the world dancing," continues the bio.

Ozomatli's newest album, "Ozo-fied Volume 1: A Century of Mexican Classics," is a record full of cultural hits re-done with a reggae vibe.

"This record will pay homage to the band's Latin roots, allowing them to personalize songs that defined their youth and in turn, become part of Latin and Pop music lore," continues the bio.

Tickets for Ozomatli's North Shore gig, which begins at 9 p.m., cost $30 on the day of the show. Prices do not include ticket fees.

Check out http://www.crystalbaycasino.com for more, and interact with the band on Facebook (@ozomatli).

Crystal Bay Casino is found at 14 NV 28.

— Lake Tahoe Action