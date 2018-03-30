Vokab Kompany’s hip-hop, funk shine at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is the place to be for those looking to get into the groove this weekend. On Saturday, March 31, the venue welcomes the multi-talented and San Diego-based outfit known as Vokab Kompany.

"Vokab Kompany is a genre-defying collection of sound comprised of vocalists Rob Hurt and Burke Baby. With live accompaniments by their five-piece band, they use heavy synths, guitars, saxophone, bass and drums to create an innovative sound that blankets audiences and leaves them in a musical stupor," states the duo's online biography.

Vokab Kompany is known for its unique blend of hip-hop, electronic, funk, jam and rap music, which comes together to create an unforgettable sound that is put on display in each live show.

"The spontaneity of the band's live performance is what has allowed them to cross genres so effortlessly; dancers, performance artists, guest musicians and unique arrangements continue to surprise fans, and exemplify the defining aspects of a Vokab Kompany show," concludes the bio.

Vokab Kompany takes the stage at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa's Blu Nightclub at 10 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance for $10 (plus tax and fees), and the gig is open to guests who are at least 21 years of age.

Learn more about the show at http://www.montbleuresort.com. Additional information about the musicians is available at http://www.vokabkompany.com and on Facebook (@TheVokabKompany).

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50.

— Lake Tahoe Action