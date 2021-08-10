Nave: Comedy on tap at the Stateline Brewery

Howie Nave with comedian Jen Murphy who will appear Friday night at Stateline Brewery. (Provided)



STATELINE, Nev. — There hasn’t been comedy in Lake Tahoe on a regular basis since mid-March of 2020.

Before that we had comedy at several of the casinos on a weekly basis with the occasional major headliner booked for one night in the various showrooms up here along the south shore.

Supposedly things have opened up for entertainment but it’s been a mixed bag. On the California side of Tahoe the Live at Lakeview summer music series has been canceled for August but over on the Nevada side the Harveys Summer Outdoor Concert series is still going (thank God). There’s no rhyme or reason it depends on who’s calling the shots.

As far as comedy goes I’ve done numerous shows down in Vegas, Carson City and Reno but in Tahoe? Nope. I didn’t know COVID was determined by altitude. With the exception of comedian Rob Schneider at Bally’s (formerly Montbleu) laughter has been in a dry spell.

So imagine my surprise and delight getting a text from comedian Jen Murphy asking if I’d be interested in being host/emcee doing a comedy show for one night at the Stateline Brewery up here in Tahoe. Uh, yeah!

I’ve never been to the Stateline Brewery but I liked them immediately when I found out that would be the venue of choice for laughter.

I’ve worked with Jen Murphy before and she’s hilarious both on and offstage. Like me we’ve both entertained our military overseas in Kuwait and Iraq and done Last Comic Standing. Jen has been doing stand up for 15 years and just released her second project on iTunes called, “Orally Challenged.” Since relocating from New York to Los Angeles, Jen has been featured on Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV, Comics Unleashed on ABC and Laughs on FOX.

Also on the bill is Canadian comedian Christina Walkinshaw who now lives in New York. Her half hour comedy special is played so much I’ve woken up to it in the middle of the night. She’s been nominated for three Canadian Comedy Awards and has a top selling album on iTunes called, “It’s Taking A Long Time To Become Famous …” You can catch her on CBC’s “The Debaters” and on her podcast “Jillin’ Off” with Jen Murphy.

Christina’s appeared at the very prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, The Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Glasgow Comedy Festival and has also entertained our troops overseas. She’s always open to performing new venues (hence Stateline Brewery) but still chooses to avoid olives and marriage. You can follow her on Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat/Venmo @walkinsauce.

As mentioned earlier this will be not just my first time at the Stateline Brewery but ditto for fellow comedians Jen and Christina. The brewery is located at 4118 Lake Tahoe Boulevard located between the casinos at Stateline and Heavenly’s Gondola. I hear they have a pretty delicious menu so I’m just hoping they have killer burgers as part of their menu line-up. Listeners to my morning radio show have messaged me (knowing that I have an addiction for good coffee) to try their Chai Bliss Iced Coffee cocktail. Done!

The comedy takes place at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Tickets are $17 pre-show and $23 day of the show. You can get your tickets online at OmniTahoe.com. Hope to see you there my high Sierra peeps.