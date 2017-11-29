New Orleans-based funk band Dragon Smoke lights up Crystal Bay Casino

The formation of funk, blues and soul band Dragon Smoke was somewhat unexpected. The four members — guitarist Eric Lindell, keyboardist Ivan Neville, drummer Stanton Moore and bassist Robert Mercurio — were grouped together as part of the Superjam tradition at New Orleans Jazz Fest.

"The 'Superjam' idea is to put together a band of people who don't normally play together and see what happens. With the dual vocals of Neville and Lindell, matched with the Galactic rhythm section, the band quickly realized, 'We are on to something' and has played every Jazz Fest since its inception in 2003.

"This inception took place at the famed Dragon's Den, hence the name of the band," states Dragon Smoke's online biography.

Featuring one part "blue-eyed soul," one part funk and R&B, and one part groove, the result is unlike anything else.

"With everyone in the band being a leader on their own, it is rare to get this band together. And when it does, it shows that these guys are really having fun! From the interplay between the members, you would think that Dragon Smoke has been playing shows forever," continues the bio.

Tickets cost $23 in advance and $25 on the day of the performance (prices do not include tax and fees) — they are available online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

The band takes the stage in Crystal Bay Casino's Crown Room at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The venue is located at 14 NV 28.

— Lake Tahoe Action