Signing event Saturday for new ‘Horror Movie Night Cookbook’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For those horror fanatics looking for a fun new way to spice up movie night, local author and self taught chef Richard Sargent has the next great recipes for you.

The cover of Sargent’s first cookbook, Horror Movie Night Cookbook Volume 1. He is currently working on Volume 2.

Provided/Richard S. Sargent

In his first cookbook, Horror Movie Night Cookbook Volume 1, Sargent has brought his favorite at home activity to life through creating tasty and eye-catching meals that coincide with a wide variety of classic horror and thriller films.

“Every recipe in there, drinks and everything, are inspired by the movies,” said Sargent. “I came up with the recipes on my own just based on what I heard or saw in films. A lot of these recipes are from my own childhood or things that I’ve made in the past, but have altered to make it fit the films or just improve upon it.”

Sargent combined his love for horror films and cooking when he began hosting horror movie nights at his home for his friends that hadn’t seen too many of the classics. But to take it a step further, he’d schedule themed nights with three movies each, and each movie would have a drink, appetizer, meal, and dessert.

“These are recipes inspired by the content of the film,” said Sargent. “Something that happened in the film, where they were located, maybe something they ate in the film.”

This entree is based off the classic zombie flick, Sean of the Dead. The unique recipes go farther than alien shaped brownies, and really delve into thought out meals perfect for a night with friends.

Provided/Richard S. Sargent.

After hosting a few of his own events, his friends began to question why he hadn’t started doing the events on a larger scale. After consideration, he realized the best way to share the fun of cooking and horror would be through a cookbook.

“People can just take corresponding recipes with the movies that we watched and have their own horror nights at home,” said Sargent. “They could rearrange the order and make an entree then an appetizer, they could be creative with the portion sizes.”

To celebrate his book release, Sargent will host signing at Scott Forrest Art Gallery in South Lake Tahoe with Make Tahoe Records, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

Sargent is excited to meet all of the horror film fanatics ahead of Halloween.

“The Close Shave” corresponds with Cabin Fever (Pavlova with Creme Chantilly and Berry Compote), and is a fan favorite amongst Sargent’s friends.

Provided/Richard S. Sargent

“I’m going to have copies of the books for people to come and purchase, and we’ll have them signed,” said Sargent. “Or if they already purchased online and want to stop by, I’d be happy to sign them as well.”

The book is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon, but can also be purchased at select pop-ups, including the signing this Saturday.

For more information, visit laketahoethisweek.com/make-tahoe/events/horror-movie-night-cookbook-author-signing-event .