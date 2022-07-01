Nick Jonas to make his celebrity golf debut
STATELINE, Nev. — Singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas will make his celebrity golf tournament debut this year.
American Century Championship organizers announced earlier this week that Jonas will make his first appearance in the 33rd annual event that takes place July 6-10, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline.
Jonas is the latest top name to be included in the “most elite field of sports and entertainment stars in the tournament’s history” after 4-time NBA champion Steph Curry was announced last week along with his father Del and brother Seth.
Jonas is best known as one of the three brothers to form Jonas Brothers.
He has also appeared in films such as Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) and Careful What You Wish For (2015). He has also appeared in television series Last Man Standing (2011) and Hawaii Five-0 (2010).
