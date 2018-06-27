Night of rock ‘n’ roll at Lakeview Commons

If you go …

Live at Lakeview — South Lake Tahoe's free outdoor concert series held each summer at Lakeview Commons — returns for its second installment of 2018 with a performance from rock 'n' roll artist Jack Berry on Thursday, June 28.

"Berry's gritty rock sound has garnered acclaim from Blues Rock Review (Top 10 Artists to Watch in 2013, #2 album of 2013) and The Deli Magazine (Top Ten Nashville Artists to Watch, 2015)," states the musician's Facebook biography.

Berry is originally from Reno, Nevada, but relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, after he decided to pursue a career in music while performing as part of a duo along the West Coast.

"After several months of sleeping on a couch and working to catch the attention of the local press, Berry's 'ample supply of good hooks and riffs' (Nashville Scene) eventually gained the praise of critics throughout Nashville and beyond, earning him spots at well-known festivals, including North by Northeast in Toronto, New York City's CMJ Music Marathon and SXSW's Red Gorilla Festival," continues the bio.

Now he takes the stage on South Shore.

Erick Baker opens the Thursday night show at 4:30 p.m., and the fun continues through 8:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Live at Lakeview is free to attend for all ages, and features local merchants and food vendors in addition to live music.

Parking is limited at the venue, but a complimentary bike valet is provided. Visit http://www.liveatlakeview.com to learn more about the series.

— Lake Tahoe Action