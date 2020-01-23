Night Ranger to bring back classic 80s rock Saturday at MontBleu

Night Ranger brings back the 80s this Saturday at MontBleu.

Provided

If you go ... What: Night Ranger When: 8 p.m., Saturday Jan. 25 Where: MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa (55 U.S. Hwy 50 Stateline) Tickets: $25-35 Info: www.montbleuresort.com

Break out the hairspray this weekend because Night Ranger is bringing 80s rock to Stateline.

Come hear one of the 80’s era most prolific bands that sold more than 17 million albums worldwide with over 3,500 performances.

Some of Night Ranger’s best selling albums include Dawn Patrol, Midnight Madness and 7 Wishes.

Their most nostalgic songs include “Sister Christian” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me” and “When You Close Your Eyes.”

In the 80s, Night Ranger took over media and pop culture with hit videos that aired on MTV.

Night Ranger’s success has lasted beyond being the number one hit on MTV, the band has been featured on modern TV shows, video games and Broadway musicals.

Night Ranger consists of Jack Blades on bass, Kelly Keagy on drums, Brad Gillis and Kerri Kelli are on lead and rhythm guitars and Eric Levy plays the keyboard.

Night Ranger is a multi-platinum selling band with a massive fan base around the world.

The iconic group plays at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa.

Tickets range from $25-35 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.