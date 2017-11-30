 Northstar California kicks off holidays with Noel Nights, Tree Lighting | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Northstar California kicks off holidays with Noel Nights, Tree Lighting

Courtesy / Northstar California Resort via Facebook |

Noel Nights begin at Northstar California on Friday, Dec. 1.

The holiday season is kicking off at Vail Resorts' Northstar California in Truckee. Beginning in the month of December, the village launches a handful of your favorite winter traditions (including crafts, live music and more) — but the fun truly starts on Friday, Dec. 1, with the season's first Noel Nights bash.

"The Village transforms into a winter wonderland featuring horse-drawn sleigh rides, outdoor ice skating, Santa sightings and s'mores and hot cocoa by the fire pits," states the Northstar California website.

Noel Nights starts at 4 p.m. with complimentary crafts in the Villager Candle Shop, Santa arrives in the village and face painting is offered at 5 p.m. (the same time complimentary sleigh rides begin), and a live DJ cranks up tunes at 6 p.m.

But this Friday's event highlight — the Tree Lighting — will steal the show at 7 p.m.

"Join us in a group countdown before witnessing the beautiful 26-foot tree light up in all its splendor. A perfect time for that last-minute holiday card picture!

"Right after the tree is lit the Northstar elves will invite kids to a make-your-own ornament workshop at The Village Candler," continues the site.

Noel Nights is fun for the whole family. Learn more about the event online at http://www.northstarcalifornia.com.

The Truckee-based Vail Resorts property is located at 5001 Northstar Drive.

— Lake Tahoe Action

If you go …

What: Noel Nights & Tree Lighting Ceremony

When: Friday, Dec. 1, 4 p.m.

Where: Northstar California

Tickets: Free

Info: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

