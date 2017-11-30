Northstar California kicks off holidays with Noel Nights, Tree Lighting

If you go …

The holiday season is kicking off at Vail Resorts' Northstar California in Truckee. Beginning in the month of December, the village launches a handful of your favorite winter traditions (including crafts, live music and more) — but the fun truly starts on Friday, Dec. 1, with the season's first Noel Nights bash.

"The Village transforms into a winter wonderland featuring horse-drawn sleigh rides, outdoor ice skating, Santa sightings and s'mores and hot cocoa by the fire pits," states the Northstar California website.

Noel Nights starts at 4 p.m. with complimentary crafts in the Villager Candle Shop, Santa arrives in the village and face painting is offered at 5 p.m. (the same time complimentary sleigh rides begin), and a live DJ cranks up tunes at 6 p.m.

But this Friday's event highlight — the Tree Lighting — will steal the show at 7 p.m.

"Join us in a group countdown before witnessing the beautiful 26-foot tree light up in all its splendor. A perfect time for that last-minute holiday card picture!

"Right after the tree is lit the Northstar elves will invite kids to a make-your-own ornament workshop at The Village Candler," continues the site.

Recommended Stories For You

Noel Nights is fun for the whole family. Learn more about the event online at http://www.northstarcalifornia.com.

The Truckee-based Vail Resorts property is located at 5001 Northstar Drive.

— Lake Tahoe Action