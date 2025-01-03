Off-Reservation Casino Plans in Oregon Could Have Wider Implications for California Casinos

adrian-trinkaus-unsplash

Following the Presidential election results, the Biden administration has confirmed some eye-raising decisions, with the one to offer a presidential pardon to Hunter Biden the one that has caused the most headlines.

However, recent decisions regarding an off-reservation casino in Oregon could have long-term ramifications following appeals from tribes from Southern Oregon and Northern California.

The decision to allow the Coos Bay Coquille Tribe to open a Class II casino operation on land they own in Jackson County has caused outrage among neighboring tribes. The main issue is that the plot is located 165 miles from the tribe’s reservation.

Oregon and California both prohibit casino gambling beyond Indian casinos which are restricted to reservations. Even states with legal online casino operations have faced issues with campaigners raising concerns that operators are providing a service that can be accessed off the reservation.

However, the growing popularity of offshore casinos and crypto slot sites has led some states to consider existing legislation.

Offshore betting sites circumvent existing legislation, giving consumers a legal way of accessing high-quality gaming sites with the latest slots. These sites often provide enticing bonuses, and the blockchain technology used to facilitate crypto transfers results in improved transparency and security.

Now, the decision to allow off-reservation gambling in Oregon could start a gambling industry war between tribes. A recently filed lawsuit requesting a temporary restraining order that would prevent the Biden administration, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Department of the Interior from moving ahead with plans.

The Tolowa Dee-ni Nation, Karuk Tribe, and Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe of Indians state that allowing the plans could result in irreparable damage to cultural, economic, environmental, and historic well-being.

It is claimed that this decision would contravene NEPA rules and go against an Executive Order that protects tribes from the interests of others being put ahead of their own.

The proposed site at Bear Creek is approximately an hour away from the Seven Feathers Casino Resort, owned by the Cow Creek tribe. A potential loss in revenue could have a devastating impact on the community that relies on it.

The go-ahead from the Biden administration launched a period of 30 days where feedback would be taken. This has allowed the affected parties to vent their frustration at the proposal.

Arguments that the Coquille Tribe never inhabited Medford have been rebuffed by Tribal One (the Coquille construction firm) Executive Director Judy Farm who cites the 1989 Coquille Restoration Ac t and the five counties they were permitted to buy land through the “fee-to-trust” process for reservation land.

It is argued that the tribes directly involved in the lawsuit are merely protecting their market share of the gambling industry in the area. However, there are concerns that the motion could set a precedent for future endeavors.

The affected tribes’ main issue is the lack of consultation and the pace at which these decisions have been met. If the plan does go ahead, Oregon and Californian tribes could test the water in the future with other potential developments.