California band Pennywise brings punk to Stateline

Old-school band, Pennywise comes to Stateline this weekend.

Provided

Californian punk rock band, Pennywise, is playing at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, in the showroom at Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa..

Pennywise released their latest album, “Never Gonna Die,” in 2018.

For the last 26 years, Pennywise has sold millions of independent albums.

This globally recognized band got its start performing in backyards of house parties around Hermosa Beach, Calif., in 1988.

With the album “Yesterdays,” the band slightly revisited their old style that integrated more positivity and unity versus their newer music that reflected more anger, cynicism and politics.

The original change in the band’s mentality came from the death of the band’s original bass player, Jason Thirsk, in 1996.

While Pennywise music has incorporated some of their past, they are one of the few bands that have not given way to the mainstream punk scene continuing throughout their genre.

If your a fan, don’t forget to check out their “Pennywiser” beer.

Pennywise collaborated with Lost Coast Brewery, to create an IPA that gives homage to their local Southern California vibe.

Tickets are $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.