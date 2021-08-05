Pepper with J-Boog and special guests this weekend at Bally’s

Pepper with J-Boog and Vana Liya will hit the stage this weekend at Bally’s Lake Tahoe, formerly Montbleu.

Late-Nite Productions will present “Tahoe Island Vibes” at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, a co-headlining show featuring Pepper and J-Boog and special guests Vana Liya and DJ Dubfyah in teh Bally’s showroom, formerly known as Montbleu.

The show is for those 21 and over.

Tickets are available online for $39.50 or on the day of the show for $44.50 (plus tax and fees). Doors open at 7 p.m.

Pepper’s “Kona dub-rock” sound is a blend of reggae, alternative rock and island rhythms.





Pepper’s diverse music allowed the group to tour the country with a wide variety of bands, including reggae icons (The Wailers), punk bands (Pennywise), reggae-rockers (311, Slightly Stoopid), and hip-hop legend (Snoop Dogg).

J Boog (Jerry Afemata), a reggae singer of Samoan descent was born in Long Beach and raised in Compton. He is the youngest of seven brothers.

For more information, visit the Bally’s website at https://ballyslaketahoe.com/shows/ .