Pepper with J-Boog and special guests this weekend at Bally’s

Pepper with J-Boog and Vana Liya will hit the stage this weekend at Bally’s Lake Tahoe, formerly Montbleu.
Late-Nite Productions will present “Tahoe Island Vibes” at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, a co-headlining show featuring Pepper and J-Boog and special guests Vana Liya and DJ Dubfyah in teh Bally’s showroom, formerly known as Montbleu.
The show is for those 21 and over.
Tickets are available online for $39.50 or on the day of the show for $44.50 (plus tax and fees). Doors open at 7 p.m.
Pepper’s “Kona dub-rock” sound is a blend of reggae, alternative rock and island rhythms.
Pepper’s diverse music allowed the group to tour the country with a wide variety of bands, including reggae icons (The Wailers), punk bands (Pennywise), reggae-rockers (311, Slightly Stoopid), and hip-hop legend (Snoop Dogg).
J Boog (Jerry Afemata), a reggae singer of Samoan descent was born in Long Beach and raised in Compton. He is the youngest of seven brothers.
For more information, visit the Bally’s website at https://ballyslaketahoe.com/shows/.
