Phish returning to Lake Tahoe for Summer Concert Series

Phish performing at the Harveys Lake Tahoe outdoor concert venue on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Sugarwolf / www.sugarwolf.com

STATELINE, Nev. — Phish is returning to Lake Tahoe this year and is the third act confirmed for the 2020 Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena.

Harveys made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Phish returns to Stateline for two evening shows this summer, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 21-22.

In a career spanning over 33 years, Phish became one of the most significant live music phenomena of all time, according to a Harveys press release.

On the basis of word-of-mouth about their performances—with virtually no radio or video support—the band grew from playing club gigs along their native East Coast to drawing 100,000 music fans to remote corners of the country.

At every turn, Phish managed to win over newcomers and casual fans as well as maintain the loyalty of their devotees with a singularly broad repertoire, virtuosity, and by making a unique event of each show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. All tickets are $85, plus tax and fees, and they are sold through Ticketmaster at, http://www.ticketmaster.com or http://www.apeconcerts.com.

Show time is at 6:30 p.m.