PHOTOS: Kenny Chesney brings Trip Around the Sun tour to Lake Tahoe

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney brought his Trip Around the Sun stadium tour to Lake Tahoe Tuesday with special guest Old Dominion.

The July 3 show was the 24th stop on what has been a highly successful tour for the artist, and marks Chesney's first tour since the release of his second live album, “Live from No Shoes Nation.”

For Lake Tahoe, it was a brilliant way to usher in the South Shore's July 4 celebration. The sold out show attracted fans from all corners of the nation.

"Both red and blue states are well represented here tonight," one fan proclaimed. The inclusive atmosphere that Chesney achieved on this evening showed once again how he is able to transcend the traditional boundaries that constrain many of his country music peers.

Chesney's fans are liberal, conservative, black, white, straight, gay, old and young. He's deftly managed to stay clear of divisive controversy and remain focused on entertaining his fans.

Chesney treated those fans to a nearly two-hour setlist of crowd favorites including "Anything But Mine," "Noise," "Get Along" and "Beer in Mexico." He moved from one side of stage to the other, belting out lyrics with high-energy and plenty of smiles.

His cowboy hat provided little cover from the bright stage lights and legion of fans sporting their mobile phones. His sun-kissed skin underneath a black tank-top paid tribute to his beach bum lifestyle.

For much of the night, the amphitheater at Harvey's sounded like a well rehearsed choir as concert-goers dawning cowboy hats and torn denim with rhinestones sang along with Chesney during most of the performance.

Chesney closed his set with "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" and exited the stage throwing kisses to a standing crowd, while his band continued playing an extended outro of the track.

As the audience exited the venue in high spirits, a young fan shouted out "looks like the fireworks came to Tahoe a night early this year!"

Judging from the hoots and hollers that followed, it was clear that the sentiment was widely shared.