PHOTOS: Robert Plant rocks Lake Tahoe

Legendary rocker Robert Plant took the stage at Harveys Lake Tahoe Saturday, June 23, and he didn’t disappoint.

The iconic frontman for Led Zeppelin performed at the outdoor stage alongside his band The Sensational Space Shifters as part of the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

Los Lobos and Seth Lakeman served as the opening acts.