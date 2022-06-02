Pink Floyd laser Spectacular Saturday at Harrah’s

STATELINE, Nev. — The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular is returning this weekend to Lake Tahoe.

Paramount’s Laser Spectacular, the smash hit multimedia laser and light show featuring the original master recordings of Pink Floyd, will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe’s South Shore Room.

In 1986, the Laser Spectacular was produced for the very first time in San Antonio, Texas. Producer Steve Monistere managed to turn the show into a worldwide, must see event.

After 30-plus years of touring, the Laser Spectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd, as never seen before.

Surrounded by walls of concert quality sound, Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey, driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, hi-def-large screen video projection, and special lighting effects.

Your senses are confronted with an array of visual displays, choreographed to the soundtrack during this amazing spectacle.

“Pink Floyd’s music is very dramatic and visual,” says Paramount’s producer Steve Monistere. “You can imagine images when you listen to Pink Floyd’s music. Without any lighting effects at all, there is still a show in your mind. Now imagine using lasers, lighting, video and other special effects to interpret what your mind is ‘seeing’ and that is why people love this show so much. It touches on all of their senses.”

Every year Paramount incorporates new elements into the show.

Tickets are available and range from $27-$140 , plus taxes and fees.