Pitbull added to 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

Pitbull will perform at the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series Friday, July 13, as part of the annual American Century Celebrity Golf Championship weekend.

The rapper, singer, actor and producer is slated to take the stage at 8 p.m., according to details announced by Harvey’s Lake Tahoe today. Tickets, which range in price from $59.50-$149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6.

Pitbull, known for hits including “Timber” (featuring Kesha) and “Give Me Everything,” is the most recent act added to the summer concert series. Earlier this week, Harvey’s announced Donny and Marie Osmond would perform on Aug. 24.

Other acts for the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series include: Slightly Stoopid, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Kenny Chesney, Phish, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton, Charlie Puth and Dave Matthews Band.