Poolside celebrity Q&A with Rice, Victorino at Hard Rock

The poolside Q & A will take place July 11 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Edison Graff / Stardust Fallout

Don’t miss the opportunity to talk with two sports legends this weekend at Stateline.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 11, NFL legend Jerry Rice and MLB’s Shane Victorino will be part of a moderated question and answer session outdoors at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Rice, a three-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame wide receiver, is one of the greatest players of all time. Rice was with the San Francisco 49ers for 15 years, spent three seasons with the Oakland Raiders and one with the Seattle Seahawks.

Rice retired in 2005 and entered into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

The other sports icon to be featured at Hard Rock is Shane Victorino who played in the major leagues for more than a decade and was a two-time MLB World Series Champion.

Victorino retired in 2018.

He was with the Philadelphia Phillies for eight seasons and the Boston Red Sox for three. Victorino became the first two-time winner of the All Star Game’s “Final Vote,” received four Gold Glove Awards and when he was with the Phillies, he led them to their first World Series Championship.

The event is for ages 21 and older.

Tickets are $65 and include food, one drink ticket and event entry.

Hard Rock will have health and safety protocols such as temperature checks upon entry, mandatory face coverings, social distancing, and reduced capacity.

To purchase tickets, visit http://showtix.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/CelebrityQA. For more information, visit http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.