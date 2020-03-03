Rascal Flatts returning to Lake Tahoe for Summer Concert Series, American Century Championship

Rascal Flatts is returning to Lake Tahoe in July.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. – Country music stars Rascal Flatts returns this summer for the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series and the 31st annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

The band will play at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Harveys Outdoor Arena and it will be the entertainment highlight of the tournament that takes place the same week at Edgewood Tahoe, according to a press release from Harveys.

Rascal Flatts is a chart-topping trio created by vocalist Gary LeVox, multi-instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney.

Since their founding in 2000 and subsequent breakout with the Top 5 hit, “Prayin’ for Daylight,” the band has gone on to infuse country’s traditional mainstream with smooth-pop textures, arena-rocking energy and faithful positivity, impacting countless fans and fellow artists along the way.

They’ve racked up 17 No. 1 hits, have sold over 23.4 million albums, 35 million digital downloads, 2.2 billion streams worldwide and 4.4 billion streams solely on Pandora, while also selling over 11 million concert tickets and earning more than 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People’s Choice and more, making them the most awarded country group of the past decade.

The Grand Ole Opry members will bring an unforgettable chapter in country’s long story to a close in 2020, celebrating their 20th anniversary with Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour – the nationwide farewell tour of their celebrated career.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20. Prices range from $59.50 to $139.50, plus taxes and fees and are available at http://www.tickemaster.com and http://www.apeconcerts.com.