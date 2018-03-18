 Reggae, bluegrass, electronic music headline North Shore entertainment | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Reggae, bluegrass, electronic music headline North Shore entertainment

Lake Tahoe Action
Provided / Jay Blakesberg | Jay Blakesberg

Yonder Mountain String Band performs at Crystal Bay Casino on Thursday, March 22.

All the Action

These events were compiled by Lake Tahoe Action, which covers entertainment, events, dining and nightlife around Lake Tahoe. Lake Tahoe Action now publishes every Saturday as a special insert inside the Tahoe Daily Tribune. Like Lake Tahoe Action on Facebook @laketahoeaction and follow Action on Twitter @TahoeAction.