Ringing in the holidays at Heavenly Village; Annual tree lighting is Friday

Heavenly Holidays will feature a ski stimulator.

SOUTH Lake Tahoe, Calif. — Heavenly Village will hold its annual lighting of its Christmas Tree around 5 p.m. on Friday Nov. 29.

And there’s going to be a lot of lights, the honorary fir tree comes in at about 63 feet tall. The tree will be decorated with about 4,000 lights strung around each branch, and also a tree topper.

The City of South Lake Tahoe and the community came together about two weeks ago to place the tree on its stand.

Kenny Curtzwiler, owner of Ski Bum Family Inc., searched out the perfect tree for the village and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency gave him the go-ahead.

This year’s holiday tree is bigger than the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree which usually stands around 50 feet.

While you might be spending your Black Friday decompressing from the Thanksgiving feast and shopping mania, a visit to the village to watch the lighting may be the perfect way to ring in the holiday season.

“The community is so thankful to all those who made this tree possible for our community and our visitors,” said South Lake Tahoe Mayor city council member Tamara Wallace in a press release. “We are so excited to be able to partner with the Heavenly Village and Tahoe South on Heavenly Holidays. The city would like to encourage everyone to come out to the tree lighting to kick off the holiday season.”

Santa will arrive on a sleigh from Borges Sleigh Rides to light the tree alongside Wallace.

Stick around after the lighting to hear the Christmas carolers.

The lighting will kickoff the Heavenly Holidays Family Festival throughout the village that will last through Dec. 31.

This month long festival will include a daily tree lighting and live carved ice sculptures by local artists.

On Dec. 17, artists will compete in an ice sculpture contest and the winner will receive $500 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Mix and mingle with Santa Claus over breakfast at Fire and Ice Restaurant. There will be photo opportunities with to Mr. and Mrs. Claus which is included with the purchase of the interactive breakfast ticket which are $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

The kids can meet Disney characters like Snow White, Elsa and the Paw Patrol crew at the ice rink from 4-7 p.m. every Saturday in December.

Heavenly Holidays is fun for your four-leggeds too. Bring Fido to meet Santa and take a photo with the jolly man and pooch, treats will be included. A $5 donation will go to the Humane Society.

Heavenly Holidays will feature several adult parties like the holiday apres ski parties, Tahoe Santa Ski and Crawl, a special screening of the ski movie cult classic “Blizzard of Aahhhs” which will be a celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary.

The film familiarized “extreme skiing” in 1988 and introduced local Glen Plake and Scot Schmidt.

The annual Heavenly and Kirkwood Rail Jam returns to the village from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The ski and snowboard competition will have amateurs and professionals showing off their talent with live music.

All skiers and riders are welcome to join the free event.

Contestants will compete for prizes. The rail jam will be held four days, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Holiday photo opportunities are everywhere, but there are special places like the largest Adirondack ski chair and there will also be life-sized snow globes with the sugar plum fairy ballerina and toy soldiers to pose next to.

Snap a photo with Santa at the Santa Ski Shop. Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus located at the bottom of the gondola by the Christmas tree.

The village will also feature a carnival complete with an express train and the Tahoe South Ferris Wheel which will also be by the tree.

The ferris wheel, whether it be romantic or for a thrill, has a stunning view of the lake decorated with twinkling lights at night.

Forever Dance Lake Tahoe will perform, “The Night Before Christmas” at 6 p.m., Dec. 29, The talented cast is made up of actors, singers and dancers of all ages.

Starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 there will be a special pre-New Years party and performance by Steel Breeze that will be rocking to the top holiday songs.

The village will also feature a virtual snowboard and ski simulator, daily live music, dance and theater performances, and a Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Celebration starting at 2 p.m. hosted by country singer, Jerrod Niemann.

For more information about Heavenly Holidays or indiviual events, visit Heavenly’s website at https://theshopsatheavenly.com/heavenly-holidays/.