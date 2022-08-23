 Robert Plant celebrates 74th birthday on Tahoe stage (Gallery) | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Robert Plant celebrates 74th birthday on Tahoe stage (Gallery)

Robert Plant blushes as fans shout out birthday wishes to him.
Provided/Sugarwolf

STATELINE, Nev. — Robert Plant celebrated his 74th birthday on stage with Alison Krauss on Saturday evening at Harveys Lake Tahoe.  

Plant has reunited with his longtime friend Alison Krauss to promote their recent album collaboration, “Raising Sand,” for what the two are calling the “Raising The Roof Tour.”  

The tour marks the first time both musicians have shared a stage together since 2008.

Fans were treated to songs from the pair’s current albumas well as bluegrass arrangements of Zeppelin IV favorites; “Rock and Roll”When the Levee Breaks” and “The Battle of Evermore.”  

Singer-songwriter JD McPherson opened the show and later joined Plant and Krauss on stage to play guitar for their set.  

JD McPherson performing on stage with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Aug. 20.
Provided/Sugarwolf
JD McPherson performing on stage with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Aug. 20.
Provided/Sugarwolf
JD McPherson performing on stage with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Aug. 20.
Provided/Sugarwolf
JD McPherson performing on stage with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Aug. 20.
Provided/Sugarwolf
JD McPherson performing on stage with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Aug. 20.
Provided/Sugarwolf
JD McPherson performing on stage with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Aug. 20.
Provided/Sugarwolf
JD McPherson performing on stage with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, August 20, 2022.. 20.
Provided/Sugarwolf
JD McPherson performing on stage with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Aug. 20.
Provided/Sugarwolf
JD McPherson performing on stage with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Aug. 20.
Provided/Sugarwolf
