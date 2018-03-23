LDW to perform Talking Heads cover songs, original tunes at Crystal Bay Casino

Any diehard Talking Heads fan should be living it up at North Shore's Crystal Bay Casino this weekend, as a tribute to the rock band is scheduled to perform in the venue's Red Room.

Known as LDW, the group takes the stage for a free gig (yes, you read that right) at 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 24. It's a multi-faceted show that not only includes covers, but also brand new LDW material — the band is debuting its first EP ("Movement in a spirited manner Vol. 1") this month.

LDW found success rather quickly: The ensemble officially founded in 2014, but began by recreating Talking Heads shows and grew from there.

"In the summer of 2013 a group of Portland, Oregon musicians got together around the love of Talking Heads music. Especially that of the epic 1984 concert film, 'Stop Making Sense,' which they consider to be the most brilliant concert film of all time. They began to perform with a 7-piece lineup that was inspired by that particular movie and time period," states LDW's online biography.

Crowds returned to see LDW perform, "not only for their exuberant interpretations of the legendary Talking Heads, but also for their original music, improvisation, choreography and the random experiences they deliver at every one of their shows," continues the bio.

Two years down the road, LDW was playing to sold-out venues across the West Coast and began thinking about releasing its own music.

"For LDW, every performance matters, and it's that mantra that has the band in the studio recording their first vinyl EP, 'Movement in a spirited manner Vol. 1,'" states the bio.

The band's North Shore show is sure to be full of both its own material and hits from Talking Heads.

Learn more about the gig — which is open to guests at least 21 years of age — at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com. Additional information about LDW is available at http://www.ldwband.com.