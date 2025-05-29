Sample the Sierra returns; Sponsorship and vendor opportunities available

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The region’s most anticipated farm-to-fork celebration, Sample the Sierra, returns on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Bijou Community Park in South Lake Tahoe. This lively outdoor festival blends culinary creativity, craft beverages, and artisan talent into a one-of-a-kind tasting experience that brings the Sierra Nevada’s flavors and makers into the spotlight.

Sample the Sierra attracts over 1,500 guests from across the region for an afternoon filled with delicious pairings, local products, live music, and community spirit. The Tahoe Chamber invites restaurants, chefs, wineries, breweries, distilleries, non-alcoholic producers, and artisan vendors to apply and be part of this dynamic celebration. Participating vendors will have the opportunity to connect directly with a highly engaged audience eager to discover new tastes and handcrafted goods. Apply now at https://samplethesierra.com under the Participate tab.

Sponsor Sample the Sierra

Businesses also have the opportunity to gain meaningful exposure by becoming event sponsors. Sponsorship includes high-impact brand visibility such as booth space, logo placement, media coverage, and dedicated social media features—designed to connect your business with a loyal and enthusiastic audience that values local engagement.

In 2024, Sample the Sierra reached thousands through over 6.5 million digital impressions, robust media coverage, and widespread community participation. Supporting this signature Tahoe event not only highlights your brand—it helps bring the region’s creative and culinary community together. Explore sponsorship options at https://samplethesierra.com/participate/sponsors/

Important Note: The Tahoe Chamber communicates only through official, verified channels. We do not accept payments via Venmo, Zelle, or other non-secure platforms. All transactions are processed professionally to ensure a secure and trustworthy experience.

Be part of something special. Join us for Sample the Sierra 2025 and help celebrate the best of local flavor, artistry, and community connection.